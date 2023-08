Un grupo de turistas catalanes, atrapados en Etiopía por un conflicto armado

🧵#THREAD: #WaronAmhara

Highlights – August 8, 2023



Fierce fighting continues between #Fano & #Abiy regime (Oromo Prosperity Party) forces. #ENDF continue retaliatory shelling of civilians following military setbacks. Civilian death toll in the hundreds, possibly thousands. /1 https://t.co/SuozoJCvof pic.twitter.com/F4sNVUOLYr