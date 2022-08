Moren dues persones després que els caigués un llamp a la Casa Blanca

04 July 2022, US, Washington: US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and members of the Biden family view fireworks at a Fourth of July celebration for military families on the South Lawn of the White House. Photo: Dominick Sokotoff/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa Dominick Sokotoff/ZUMA Press Wir / DPA (Foto de ARCHIVO) 04/7/2022 ONLY FOR USE IN SPAIN