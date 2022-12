Ucraïna ataca amb drons tres bases aèries en territori rus

At approx. 07:00 UTC+3 a fire was reported at the airfield in #Kursk [#курск ] where a suspected – and later reported – drone attack occurred.



This comes less than 24 hours after suspected drone attacks on Engels and Diaghilev airbases.



a/v s: https://t.co/QaXCyFwqyU



1/N pic.twitter.com/jS9bw2KukJ