VÍDEO | Un dron grava en directe una emboscada a un grup de tancs russos

My colleagues at the 🇦🇹military academy’s R&D department under Col. M. Reisner did a quick analysis of this action. 1st time we saw a 🇷🇺BTG at (least in part) operating how it is supposed to at the tactical level (execution is another matter). https://t.co/pyljMDUfZZ pic.twitter.com/PBh9KOfFJf